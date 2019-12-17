(CAMPUS REFORM) — Nearly 600 college professors from around the country signed a letter urging the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump on the grounds that the has “violated his oath” and has a “brazen contempt” for our American government.

The letter, published Monday, had 749 signatories as of Tuesday morning, 584 of whom are college or university professors.

The full U.S. House of Representatives is slated to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against the president. That vote, expected to pass along party lines, will mark just the third time in U.S. history that Congress has voted to impeach a sitting president.

Read the full story ›