Support for President Donald Trump’s impeachment nationwide is underwater, and Democratic support for the president’s removal from office has dropped markedly, a new CNN poll found.

Just days away from Trump’s likely impeachment, only 45% of Americans believe Trump should be impeached, according to the CNN poll. That’s down 5 points from mid-November, when 50% said Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

On the flip side, 47% of respondents told CNN they oppose Trump’s impeachment, an increase of 4 percentage points since mid-November.

Most telling about these numbers is the fact that they represent a net-difference of 9 percentage points in Trump’s favor, suggesting that Democrats’ continued push for impeachment is coinciding with eroding public support. The electoral side effects could impact Democrats’ efforts to hold control of the House in 2020.

Not only did CNN find that impeachment support is underwater nationally, but in just a few short weeks, support for impeachment among Democratic voters has dropped by double digits — from 90% in November to just 77% now — meaning that Democrats are much less enthused about Trump’s impeachment.

Now, with CNN’s poll, the average among all polls surveying impeachment support shows that a majority of Americans oppose Trump’s impeachment.

Despite public sentiment, the full House is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment this week, one for abuse of power and another for obstruction of Congress. The vote will likely fall down party lines, with potentially up to a half dozen Democrats voting against impeachment.

However, impeachment could quickly die in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The CNN poll was conducted Dec. 12-15, with over 1,000 U.S. adults surveyed. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.