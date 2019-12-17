If it weren’t for hypocrisy and double standards, there would be no modern day democrat party. Case in point: 1998 Jerry Nadler, who took to the House floor during the Clinton impeachment, compared to 2019 Jerry Nadler, who is now pushing for Trump to be impeached.

1998 Nadler said: “The effect of impeachment is to overturn the popular will of the voters. There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment, or an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by the other.”

2019 Nadler: “I have, in the past, articulated a three part test for impeachment. All three parts of that test have been met.”

This has been highlighted in a new ad by the pro-Trump Great America PAC. The are buying ad spots in several swing states. Their chairman, Ed Rollins, released this statement along with the video:

“Public support for impeachment continues to decline because the Democrats have no real case against the President. When voters see the ridiculous reversal that leaders like Jerry Nadler have had on impeachment, it will mark the beginning of the end for their credibility and standing with the voters. This Democrat debacle may set the stage for another Republican wave election next year.”

