Late for Christmas, but in time for a New Years’ gift, Nike is scheduled to release the new Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker, which honors the date Kaepernick first sat during the national anthem by printing the date on the bottom of the shoe.

As SneakerBarDetroit reports, “”This special edition Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Black and White color scheme. It features a Black leather upper, a gradient-faded Swoosh on the sides completed with several personal details. A hangtag with Kaep’s number 7 atop a White midsole and icy translucent outsole with the date Colin first took a knee in protest ‘8/14/16’ on the right shoe finishes the design.”

The shoe, scheduled to be released on December 28, will reportedly sell for $110.

Kaepernick’s saga began in the preseason of 2016, when as a member of the San Francsico 49ers, he sat for the playing of the national anthem at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on August 14, before the preseason opener between the 49ers and the Houston Texans. He had a shoulder injury and was not playing that day. The next week, he sat during the anthem as the 49ers played the Denver Broncos.

But one week after that, when the 49ers played the Green Bay Packers and Kaepernick sat again, Jennifer Lee Chan of Niners Nation tweeted out a photo of Kaepernick sitting, prompting national attention. The next week, Kapernick and 49ers safety Eric Reid knelt during the anthem before the 49ers played the San Diego Chargers in San Diego. While they knelt, a naval officer sang The Star-Spangled Banner and dozens of military members held up a huge American flag, as part of the annual “Salute to the Military” preseason game for the Chargers.

One 20-year U.S. Navy veteran confronted Kaepernick when he left the field after warmups. The veteran was quoted saying, “I was in the Navy and I saw men and women bleed and die for this flag. If he wants to do something, go to some outreach program where he can do some good. And I get it, his First Amendment right. But you don’t sit during the presenting of the colors, and you don’t sit during the national anthem. That is not the way to do it.”

CNN reported, “When Kaepernick lined up to begin the game, the crowd in San Diego booed. They booed before every snap of his 16 plays.”

Kaepernick told Steve Wyche of NFL Media: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Later in the summer of 2016, Kaepernick wore socks to practice that featured the image of a pig in a police officer’s hat. He stated, “I wore these socks in the past because the rogue cops that are allowed to hold positions in police departments not only put the community in danger but also put the cops that have the right intentions in danger by creating an environment of tension and mistrust.”