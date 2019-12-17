A teacher was arrested recently after being accused of raping a middle school student in Guilford County, North Carolina.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Carly Smith, who taught at Northern Guilford Middle School, was charged with “statutory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and indecent liberties with a child.”

Smith was hired by the school in January 2016 but resigned from her position June 24, according to Fox 8.

The middle school’s website states that it is “dedicated to creating a nurturing environment for all students. Our goal is to inspire students to develop the skills needed to take control of their lives and actions and to improve the quality of life for themselves, their community and their world.”

Police said Smith’s bond was set at $30,000 and added that their investigation into the former teacher was ongoing, according to WFMY.

The news outlet also stated that it had reached out to Guilford County Schools for comment but so far had not received one.

In August, a 23-year-old high school teacher in Wisconsin was accused of raping a 15-year-old student at her home and exchanging sexually explicit social media messages with him for two months, according to Breitbart News.

The report continued:

Talia Jo Warner, who taught health at Somerset High School, was charged August 28 with second-degree sexual assault of a child, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, forcing a child older than 13 to view sexual activity, two counts of exposing genitals, pubic area or intimate parts to a child, and exposing a child to harmful material.

Warner resigned from her teaching position after another teacher and several students told law enforcement about the allegations.

If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison and be forced to pay a $100,000 fine.