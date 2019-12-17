Cryin’ Chuck whined from the Senate floor on Tuesday after McConnell rejected his call for new witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday evening sent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) his opening pitch and listed four White House witnesses he wants called in to testify at the Senate impeachment trial.

McConnell dismissed Cryin’ Chuck on Tuesday and argued that it is the House’s job to call in witnesses.

“What is Leader McConnell afraid? What is Trump afraid of? The truth?” Schumer asked.

Schumer then whined that McConnell’s move to dismiss his requests wasn’t “fair.”

“There’s a grand tradition in America — speedy and fair trials. We want both. (Mitch McConnell) seems obsessed with speedy and wants to throw fair out the window,” Schumer whined.

WATCH:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on McConnell’s objection of impeachment witnesses: “I did not hear a single sentence, a single argument as to why the witnesses I suggested should not give testimony. … Why is the President so afraid to have these witnesses come testify?” pic.twitter.com/o3QHs84ltR — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 17, 2019

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment on Wednesday and reportedly have enough votes to impeach Trump.

The Democrats in the House still haven’t even named a crime Trump committed — in fact, the Judiciary Committee released a report in the dead of the night Monday that alleged Trump committed wire fraud and bribery, yet the charges were not included in the articles of impeachment.

