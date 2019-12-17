The FISA Court is “culpable” in the Russia “madness,” and should be “ended,” says Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

“We need a process, OK,” Nunes told Fox News’ Martha McCallum on “The Story” when she asked whether he agreed with Fox judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano that the court should be eliminated.

“So, I’m not going to speak in absolutes, but I will say that the way the courts conducted themselves is totally inappropriate. They ignored clear evidence that we presented to them that, remember, they had this. The American people didn’t have it. We had seen it. They had it. They did absolutely nothing about it. So, they have left really Congress no choice but to have to step in and fix this process.”

The FISA Court on Tuesday issued a rare public order telling the FBI to “propose changes in how investigators seek permission for some national security surveillance” following the release of the DOJ Inspector report that found the FBI made serious errors in the Carter Page FISA application process.

Nunes said he glad FISA said something, “but I think the court has to be ended.”