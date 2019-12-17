Barack Obama spoke in Singapore during a private event with the Obama Foundation Monday. The message he delivered was women should rule the world and in order for that to happen, old men are going to have to get out of the way. Yikes! Did Obama travel all the way to Singapore to send a veiled message to good old Joe Biden?

Obama’s message was one meant to inspire and pander to women, obviously, but in order for Obama’s matriarchal utopia to exist, he says old men in leadership positions are just going to have to step aside and let the women be the leaders. The audience was made up of “Obama leaders” from across the Asia-Pacific region and Michelle Obama is visiting the area, too. Obama’s maternal half-sister Maya Soetoro-Ng was among the women present. While Obama was busy patting himself on the back for “changing the world”, he poured it on thick for the ladies.

“Women, I just want you to know you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” Obama said. “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes,” he continued.

“Rejoice in this opportunity to change the world. It’s a great privilege to be alive and have the possibility of helping somebody or making things a little bit better.”@BarackObama‘s encouraging words to hundreds of #ObamaLeaders from across the Asia Pacific. pic.twitter.com/PbLUHGFCFh — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) December 13, 2019

Then, when asked if he would consider getting back into political leadership, he said no. Leaders have to step aside when the times comes.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” he said. “It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power.”

Let’s step back and look at this malarkey, shall we? Starting at that last bit, the “old people” reasoning, I’ll note that none of us are getting any younger, including Barack Obama. He’s 58 years old now – not old like Joe Biden, but not a spring chicken either. And “self-importance”? Really? When he was president, his own self-inflated ego brought daily head-shaking from most of us on the other side of the aisle. The man is his own biggest fan.

Barack Obama ran against Hillary Clinton in 2008. He won the Democrat primary race, as we all know, therefore denying a woman the nomination. A man running the world’s top superpower was fine then. He even ran with an old man as his vice-presidential pick, mostly to calm the fears of others that he didn’t have any foreign policy experience. Experience comes with age.

As for his first remarks about grrl power, he said that women are not perfect but they are “pretty indisputably” “better than us”, meaning men. What nonsense. Women are not better than men, women are different than men. This isn’t rocket science. I know that gender is fluid now, according to our intellectual betters, but to most of us, men are men and women are women. The two sexes often go about problem-solving differently, for example. Men and women are different physically and emotionally. That’s the facts, just on a rudimentary level. Men and women make good leaders. I am tired of the ‘fight the patriarchy’ attitude that is so prevelent today. This isn’t 1973.

The United States hasn’t had a female president, yet, so when I think of a woman leader on the world stage as a conservative woman, I think of Margaret Thatcher. She was magnificant. She would not be a woman that Barack Obama would be thinking about as a leader. Hillary Clinton would be more aligned with him and if we all remember, she was called a warmonger by the far left because of her vote in favor of the Iraq war.

One article from CNBC referred to a study that came to the same conclusion as Obama. It pointed to economic success, in specific, in countries led by women.

For example, research has found that among racially and ethnically diverse countries (characteristics generally negatively correlated with economic growth due to bias, discrimination and conflict), “female leaders were significantly more likely than male leaders to have fast-growing economies,” Susan E. Perkins of the University of Illinois at Chicago Liautaud Graduate School of Business and Katherine W. Phillips of Columbia Business School wrote in February in Harvard Business Review. Among the most diverse countries, those led by women had an average of 5.4% gross domestic domestic product (GDP) growth in the subsequent year, as compared to those led by men, which had an average of 1.1% GDP growth, according to Perkins and Phillips. “The important takeaway here,” wrote Perkins and Phillips, “is that female leaders are associated with economic outcomes that suggest that they may be better able to unlock the benefits of diversity at the country level than their male counterparts.” (The researchers cited former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as exemplars.)

Let’s remember Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, once supported by both President George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Now she is considered a genocidal maniac for her actions against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar (Burma). It is somehow implied in Obama’s remarks that with women in charge, the world will be a kinder, gentler place. If he was honest in his opinion that women should lead the world, he’d acknowledge that it goes hand in glove with the fact that Trump is president. And he only says this stuff when he’s at a private Obama Foundation event.

And in December 2017, Obama said more women should be put in positions of power “because men seem to be having some problems these days,” during an invitation-only event in Paris, AFP reported. In July 2018, he urged more women to get involved in politics, saying “men have been getting on my nerves lately” at an Obama Foundation Town Hall in South Africa. “Every day I read the newspaper and I just think like, ‘Brothers, what’s wrong with you guys? What’s wrong with us?’ I mean, we’re violent, we’re bullying. You know, just not handling our business,” Obama said. “So I think empowering more women on the continent — that right away is going to lead to some better policies,” he said.

Obama has two daughters so I understand the message he delivers to audiences filled with young women. But it is counterproductive to push down men while putting women up as better than men. Looks like old Joe isn’t getting the endorsement of Barack Obama any time soon.

It was remarkable to be back in the Asia-Pacific region with my sister this week, joined by hundreds of talented and optimistic @ObamaFoundation leaders. They’re making their mark on this region—and the whole world—and that’s good for all of us. pic.twitter.com/LsBwoZCliF — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 13, 2019

This week I sat down with @LanaCondor and some #ObamaLeaders to learn more about their work to empower girls in communities across Asia. They’re helping to remove barriers that prevent girls from pursuing their dreams, and I can’t wait to see the good that comes from their work. pic.twitter.com/KEBxTA29XP — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 14, 2019