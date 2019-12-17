JACKSON, MI – Les and Freda Austin did everything together.

They married in 1949 and their skills and hobbies complemented one another like the jigsaw puzzles they’d meticulously piece together.

Freda loved cooking and baking – and had more than 1,000 cookbooks. She’d make her famous chocolate chip cookies and sour cream cookies. And Les would eat them as fast as she could bake them.

Les pumped his wife’s car with gas. He set up a hanging tennis ball in the garage so Freda knew how far to pull in. He’d drive Freda to get her hair done and wait with her until the appointment was finished.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the pair of 90 year olds went into hospice together. Les and Freda died the next day, 20 minutes apart, in beds side by side.

“They did everything together. They didn’t stop with death,” daughter Sandy Maes said. “I think they knew each other was passing and they are eternally together. And I think it was beautiful.”

Les died first. Though Freda wasn’t conscious, family members said her eyebrows sunk down. As life left their bodies, their heads fell in the direction of each other.

“If they had to go, this way was about as romantic as you could get,” son Michael Austin said.

Les and Freda had two children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Les grew up in Mason and Freda was raised in Holt, but they lived together in their Jackson home up until recent weeks. They celebrated their 70th anniversary in November.

Family members describe the couple as great role models. They were people who led by example.

Les retired as a sergeant with the Michigan State Police, where he started the crash reconstruction program, using science to decipher details about vehicle crashes. Freda was a manager at Brail Dry Cleaning in Jackson.

They were introduced in high school by a mutual friend and their first date was prom.

Family was important to Les and Freda. They encouraged their children’s interests, going as far as both becoming chaperones while their kids were in band camp.

They loved camping, only selling their fifth wheel last year. Besides camping trips to the U.P. and Tawas City, Les and Freda liked visiting lighthouses and scouting out garage sales.

“They went and saw pretty much every lighthouse in Michigan and some beyond Michigan,” Maes said. “My dad has to have the biggest collection of lighthouse sweatshirts and T-shirts anywhere.”

Les also liked John Wayne memorabilia while Freda collected cookbooks and Dickens’ Villages.

Their 70 years weren’t without struggle. Like any couple, they argued – but worked through it. One of the bigger ones was when Les signed up for the Korean War without telling his wife.

“I know she was upset about that,” granddaughter Leah Smith said. “Seventy years together sure isn’t easy … but at the end of those 70 years together, they still cared so deeply for each other and loved each other so, so very much.”

Les and Freda’s funeral is on Tuesday, although the family’s already been sharing smiles over the little things. Like Les’ love for sweets – specifically the black and orange gumdrops that Freda would put in jars around the house. Or the way they could communicate a message by just looking at each other.

It’s bittersweet to lose both of the them at the same time, Maes said. Whether it was coincidence or not, the family members said this way was probably best.

“I’m so happy they went together,” Smith said. “I think it would have been torture for either of them to be here alone.”