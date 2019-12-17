Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman serving a prison sentence for fraud and conspiracy, is recovering from a “cardiac event” in a Pennsylvania hospital.

According to ABC News, Manafort experienced a health problem and has been hospitalized since at least last Thursday. It’s not clear what Manafort’s symptoms were, nor is it known when exactly he was taken to the hospital.

Manafort’s lawyer Todd Blanche told ABC that he has not spoken with his client since early last week. The 70-year-old Manafort was supposed to attend a court hearing on Wednesday but will not be there.

Manafort is serving a sentence of 7 1/2 years, which was handed down earlier this year, at the Federal Correctional Institution, Loretto in Loretto, Pennsylvania. He is expected to be released on Christmas Day 2024.

A lawyer and longtime lobbyist, Manafort worked on the Trump campaign from March-August 2016. He was caught up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and was arrested on Oct. 30, 2017, for several crimes, including conspiracy, tax and bank fraud, and charges related to lobbying for foreign clients.