On Monday’s episode of “In the Woods with Phil,” Phil, Al, and Jase have a conversation about the unseen consequences and regrets many women live with after having an abortion.

They spoke of the lost potential when the unborn child’s life is terminated.

“Who knows what going to happen with this life,” Al said. “And that’s designed by God.”

“Mary could easily have done, back then, what women do now,” Phil added. “What if Mary had aborted the savior of the world?”

