(THE FEDERALIST) — A picture of a “gender-neutral” restroom in Lewes, England, has gone viral. Why? Because it has a giant urinal along one wall.

Now, gender-inclusivity apparently means that if what was formerly the women’s room is full and a female of any age just can’t hold it (ladies with toddlers, you know), there’s a good chance they’ll walk by men peeing to get to a toilet stall.

The establishment in question, Charleston Trust, is “committed to creating safe, welcoming and inclusive spaces for all our visitors and staff.” It said it “introduced gender-inclusive toilets in one area of our site in September 2018 to help members of the queer and trans community feel safe with us, and to ensure disabled visitors who need assistance are not troubled by the gender of their carer.”

