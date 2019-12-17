President Donald Trump savagely excoriated Democratic lawmakers in a fiery letter denouncing the “partisan impeachment crusade” addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Tuesday.

The exclamation-point-filled missive is, in the president’s words, his “strongest and most powerful protest” yet against the Democrat-led impeachment effort.

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” Trump exclaimed, arguing that the articles of impeachment introduced in the House “are not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory, interpretation, or jurisprudence” and include “no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever.”

“By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy,” the president blasted.

Trump then berated Pelosi for daring to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of and “election-nullification scheme,” claiming her “egregious” conduct displays “unfettered contempt” for America’s founding and the cause they pledged their lives to build.

Not stopping there, Trump scolded Pelosi for “offending Americans of faith” by knowingly lying or misrepresenting the truth when she claims she prays for the president.

After labeling the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — introduced against him by the House as “disingenuous,” “meritless,” “baseless,” “preposterous,” and “dangerous,” Trump went on to diagnose the speaker with a “full-fledged case” of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“You are unwilling and unable to accept the verdict issued at the ballot box during the great Election of 2016. So you have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people and nullify their votes,” Trump argued.

You can read the full letter here.

The letter comes as the House is expected to officially impeach the president in a largely party-line floor vote on Wednesday.

Trump said in the letter that he knew its release would not do anything to change the outcome of Wednesday’s vote, but that it was necessary “for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record.”

But even while admitting the letter would have no effect, Trump made sure his feelings were known.

“More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” Trump said.

“History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade,” he continued. “Your legacy will be that of turning the House of Representatives from a revered legislative body into a Star Chamber of partisan persecution.”