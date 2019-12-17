Democrats today moved their two articles of impeachment — and non-crimes — to the House Rules Committee on Tuesday for a very boring hearing on process for tomorrow’s vote where Democrats have already confirmed they have enough votes to impeach President Trump on a party line vote.

It will be the first impeachment in history where NO CRIMES were committed and ONLY DEMOCRATS voted on the sham.

On Tuesday the best video of the day was the woman sitting behind Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) who was leading the House Rules Committee earlier today.

The woman — like a MAJORITY of Americans — just wasn’t buying what Raskin was selling.

