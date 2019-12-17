(CAVALIER DAILY) — A Beta Bridge mural that said, “PROTECT BLACK TRANS WOMEN,” was found painted over Saturday morning with statements including, “2A,” “GUNS,” and an arrow through “WOMEN.” Although people repainted the initial message Saturday, “2A” and “GUNS” were found repainted Sunday night and were covered again.

The initial mural had been painted by the secret SABLE Society Dec. 3 as part of a campaign across Grounds to raise awareness of the difficulties faced by Black transgender women, who are murdered at higher rates than other demographic groups.

It is yet unclear who wrote the “2A” and “GUNS” messages, which appear to be in reference to the Second Amendment’s granting of the right to bear arms and the recent wave of counties and towns across the Commonwealth declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” which will not enforce any unconstitutional restrictions on gun rights, in anticipation of the entrance of a Democrat-controlled state legislature in January for the first time in years.

Read the full story ›