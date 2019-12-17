Protesters rallied against President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal Mexican official says he’s ‘very satisfied’ with USMCA after recent concern More than 700 historians sign letter calling for House to impeach Trump MORE in dozens of U.S. cities on Tuesday night, hours before an expected House vote to impeach him.

A group of left-wing organizations including Women’s March and MoveOn were among those supporting the hundreds of rallies, dubbed “Nobody Is Above the Law.”

Most of the demonstrations were slated to begin Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. local time. A website for the events said that 200,000 people planned to attend.

“The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we’ll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on,” the site reads.

Protesters in Philadelphia held signs with LED lights that spelled “impeach,” while protesters in New York’s Times Square chanted, “No one’s above the law,” The New York Times reported.

In Boston, Trump’s Republican primary challenger William Weld William (Bill) WeldBill Weld: As many as six GOP senators privately support convicting Trump Trump challenger Bill Weld rules out 2020 independent bid Hawaii GOP cancels presidential preference poll, commits delegates to Trump MORE was among hundreds of demonstrators, according to the Boston Herald.

Here is the best video yet of the thousands (prob well over 10k) in Times Square. #ImpeachmentEve pic.twitter.com/6N5KUrf24e — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 18, 2019

A shot of our crowd from the vantage of our speakers and musicians. #ImpeachmentEve #Chicago pic.twitter.com/2jOqDvvr0a — Indivisible Chicago (@IndivisibleChi) December 18, 2019

The House on Wednesday is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment that accuse the president of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress during the chamber’s impeachment inquiry.

Many Democrats have signaled they will support impeaching Trump, who is likely to become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

If the House impeaches him, whether Trump is removed from office would be determined by a trial in the Republican-held Senate. Two-thirds of the chamber would have to vote for his ouster in order for Trump to be removed, meaning that at least 20 Republicans would have to join Democrats in voting to remove him.

Trump blasted the looming impeachment vote in a blistering letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal Mexican official says he’s ‘very satisfied’ with USMCA after recent concern More than 700 historians sign letter calling for House to impeach Trump MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday, urging her to halt the proceedings and accusing Democrats of an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power.”

Trump complained about the impeachment process and defended his interactions with Ukraine while accusing the Democrats of “interfering in America’s elections.”