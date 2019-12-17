Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that should the Senate hold an impeachment trial, “I will insist that the president gets to call his witnesses.”

Those witnesses include “the whistleblower, including Hunter Biden, including, really Joe Biden,” Paul, in his second term, told hosts Bob Sellers and Alison Maloni on the new Newsmax TV program “National Report.”

“But I also have the belief that this may be over much sooner than getting to a trial, because people are starting to perceive across the country that this is simply a partisan exercise by the Democrats,” Paul said.

The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment, obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, against President Trump.

If approved, the articles will be sent to the Senate for adjudication in a trial presided over by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Senators would then vote to acquit or convict, removing Trump from office.

“Every Republican in the House is going to vote against this — and a half a dozen Democrats are going to vote against this,” Paul said.

“In the Senate, I believe that every Republican is gonna vote against impeachment — and I think a couple of Democrats are, too.”

However, the senator reiterated that Trump’s witnesses could include the whistleblower, “because I think the whistleblower was there under Joe Biden and may have been witness to the conflict of interest and to the money that was paid Hunter Biden” by a Ukrainian energy company on whose board he served.

“I want the president to be allowed to defend himself,” Paul told the Newsmax hosts, “but at the same time, if people are ready to get rid of this merely partisan exercise for the Democrats, I am ready and willing at any point in time to say, ‘I’ve heard enough.'”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.