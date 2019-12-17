President Donald Trump denounced the Democrat-led impeachment process in a strongly worded letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.

“I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by Democrats in the House of Representatives,” Trump wrote in his six-page letter to Pelosi.

The president argued that the impeachment process was “an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” from Democrats, criticizing the articles of impeachment for failing to match the Constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors.

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” Trump wrote.

Trump accused Democrats of violating their oath of office and going against the Constitution. He also attacked Pelosi personally for a “false display of solemnity” during the partisan process.

Trump admitted that it was highly unlikely that Pelosi would be swayed by his letter.

“While I have no expectation that you will do so, I write this letter to you for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record,” Trump concluded.

Read the full letter below:

