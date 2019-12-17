After destroying tens of thousands of lives through in his years of lawyering, Andrew Weissmann retired from the Mueller team and the DOJ a day before a report on his conflicts of interest was due out in March.

Weissmann has destroyed tens of thousands of lives in reckless and corrupt actions while working for the DOJ and running the Mueller probe.

Dirty cop Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann indicted a number of innocent individuals and companies over the years.

Weissmann is a staunch Democrat who was at Hillary’s inauguration party and was informed of the fake Russia dossier in its very early days. Weissmann used the dossier to persue a coup of the sitting US president.

Weissman has a history of massive corruption and abuse.

Attorney and author Sydney Powell described the actions taken by former FBI Head Robert Mueller and Weissmann during the Enron case in the early 2000’s.

Powell wrote LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice after seeing a core group of federal prosecutors break all the rules, make up crimes, hide evidence, and send innocent people to prison in the Enron case. When she saw them promoted to the top of the US legal system at the DOJ and FBI she had had enough.

Powell discusses how Mueller hand picked Weissmann wanting this corrupt attorney on his team. Weissmann later ran the investigation against President Trump.

Mueller and Weissmann made up a crime that resulted in the complete destruction of Arthur Andersen and the loss of more than 80,000 jobs for those employed by this corporation. This crime was eventually overturned by the US Supreme Court unanimously but it was far too late for all involved because the company was totally destroyed years before the Supreme Court decision.

Weissmann is still daydreaming of ruining President Trump and his administration.

This week Andrew Weissman authored an introduction to a 19,000 word report on how to file criminal charges against President Trump.

Weissmann wants the Southern District of New York to continue to pursue criminal investigations of President Trump once the president leaves office in 2025.

This is something you would expect from a banana republic or a corrupt regime like Pakistan but has NEVER occurred in the US.

Weissmann will make up the crimes later. They just want to punish Trump and his associates for defeating Hillary Clinton.

The Washingtonian reported:

According to Weissmann, a grand jury could pick up the torch where Congress has been stymied—such as its failed efforts to secure State Department and OMB documents that the Trump administration has refused to turn over to the House. The same is the case for individuals who have thus far refused to give testimony, Weissmann adds, such as Mick Mulvaney or Mike Pompeo: “[A] federal grand jury could seek the testimony of those…who have resisted House testimony.” In this scenario, prosecutors could begin issuing subpoenas to key players in the Ukraine saga even as the 2020 election unfolds, and the Senate’s impeachment trial fades into the country’s rearview mirror. In fact, Weissmann hints, it could even be happening right now. One of the paper’s authors, Barbara McQuade, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches at University of Michigan Law School, believes that several people in the Trump administration may have committed “honest services fraud,” a category of fraud that prosecutors often reserve for corrupt civil servants. “Yes, a grand jury could investigate right now,” McQuade told me. “I think they could be most certainly investigating co-conspirators, and even charge those co-conspirators.”

