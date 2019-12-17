President Trump on Tuesday sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a blistering, 6-page letter savaging the Dems “invalid” impeachment proceedings.

The gloves are off and Trump unleashed on Pelosi in a letter with truth behind him, accusing Pelosi of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“The Articles of Impeachment introduced by the House Judiciary Committee are not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory, interpretation, or jurisprudence,” Trump wrote in the second paragraph of his letter. “They include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever. You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!”

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain,” he wrote.

“More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” Trump wrote.

The President addressed the two articles of impeachment the Dems marked up without any evidence or first-hand witnesses to back up their claims.

Of course, they added criminal charges to a report after voting in committee on two bogus charges:

1.) Abuse of power – a very broad charge that means nothing

2.) Obstruction of Congress – a made up crime. It is something they completely made up out of whole cloth

Trump called the “Abuse of Power” charge “disingenuous, meritless, and baseless invention of your imagination.”

The president went on to condemn the sham impeachment in what his supporters are already comparing to Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

This afternoon Speaker Pelosi responded to the historic document, calling the president “sick”,

“I don’t have a reaction. It’s ridiculous,” she told me. I asked her why no reaction: “I mean, I haven’t full read it. We’ve been working. I’ve seen the essence of it. It’s really sick.”

What a horrible woman.

She’s busy?

Doing what?

Pelosi’s first reaction to Trump’s letter. “I don’t have a reaction. It’s ridiculous,” she told me. I asked her why no reaction: “I mean, I haven’t full read it. We’ve been working. I’ve seen the essence of it. It’s really sick.” pic.twitter.com/pPhvsb0axh — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 17, 2019

