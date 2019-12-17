The deadly attack in a New Jersey kosher market last week punctuated several years of growing, increasingly violent, incidents of anti-Semitism in the U.S., a marked turnaround from declines that had lasted more than a decade.

The shooting in Jersey City, where three people were killed at the market, was the third deadly attack at a Jewish space in just over a year. In April, a shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego killed one worshiper and injured three others, including the rabbi. In October last year, a shooter killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

“It would appear these kinds of acts of anti-Semitism are now the new normal,” said

Jonathan Greenblatt,

chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks anti-Semitic incidents.

Mr. Greenblatt said that anti-Semitic incidents had been declining in the U.S. since 2001. That trend began to reverse in 2014.

In 2017, anti-Semitic incidents—including harassment, vandalism and assault, as reported to the league by victims, law enforcement and the media—jumped 57%, the largest single-year increase since the group began tracking such data in the 1970s. While 2018 was slightly better, it still had the third-highest total of anti-Semitic incidents the group has ever recorded, with anti-Semitic assaults more than doubling from 2017.

The FBI, which compiles hate-crime data based on reports from local law-enforcement agencies, found the number of such incidents rose 29% in 2018 from 2015.

As of September, anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City—home to the U.S.’s largest Jewish population—were up 51% this year from the same period last year, according to New York Police Department data. That included a string of assaults against Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn, as well as a sharp rise in anti-Semitic subway graffiti. In one incident this year, “DIE JEW BITCH,” along with a swastika, was scrawled over a poster of U.S. Supreme Court Justice

Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

For some Jews, the abrupt rise has been jarring—something they never thought they would have to deal with in the modern U.S.

Rabbi

Stewart Vogel,

president-elect of the Rabbinical Assembly, the international organization of Conservative rabbis, said he never thought he would give a sermon on anti-Semitism, which he had considered a vestige of the 1930s and ’40s in the U.S. At age 60, it wasn’t something he had seriously dealt with—until recently.

“It creates a vulnerability that our community has not felt in several generations,” he said.

Anti-Semitism in the U.S. has paralleled a similar rise in Europe, where Jews have been targeted in a series of attacks in recent years, including one where a Holocaust survivor was thrown out of a window. A report by France’s National Human Rights Advisory Committee found that anti-Semitic incidents in the country rose 70% in 2018 from a year earlier.

Nadie Epstein,

editor of Moment Magazine, a publication about Jewish life, said that for her whole life until 2016, anti-Semitism in the U.S. “existed largely in isolated pockets on the fringes.” In 2014, the magazine interviewed dozens of Jewish leaders about anti-Semitism, and the consensus view was that it wasn’t a serious concern in the U.S., though it was rising in Europe.

Now, she said, that has palpably changed in ways that she feels in her own Washington, D.C., neighborhood. She has found anti-Semitic fliers on the sidewalk outside her house. Swastikas have appeared on nearby buildings and mailboxes.

“I never would have dreamed that I would live at a time when the act of going into a synagogue or entering a store would make me wonder, ‘Is this the day when some crazy with a gun who blames the Jews for something, is going to show up?’ ” she said.

Ms. Epstein said she believes the turning point came during the 2016 campaign, when Donald Trump tweeted an image of

Hillary Clinton,

the leading Democratic candidate, with a six-pointed star many interpreted as the Star of David juxtaposed with money.

Mr. Trump

later deleted the tweet, but said the reaction was overblown.

Some critics have said that some of Mr. Trump’s rhetoric has helped foster an environment that allows more public airing of views hostile to Jews. Mr. Trump has denied he has used anti-Semitic tropes. He and other Republicans have said commentary from the political left is a threat to Jews in the U.S.

Three board members of the Women’s March, an organization founded in large part to oppose Mr. Trump and his policies, stepped down earlier this year after two were accused of making anti-Semitic remarks.

Previously, most deadly attacks against Jews were perpetrated by right-wing extremists, Mr. Greenblatt, of the Anti-Defamation League, said. He said the Jersey City incident, where police are still trying to determine what motivated the attackers to target a Jewish business, showed the threat is more complex.

“We can’t comfort ourselves that it’s only coming from one source,” he said.

Write to Ian Lovett at Ian.Lovett@wsj.com