The Republican National Committee (RNC) has garnered over 600,000 new donors since the start of impeachment, Mike Reed, deputy chief of staff for communications at the RNC, told Axios.

Republican voters, activists, and lawmakers alike have rallied in opposition to the Democrats’ partisan impeachment inquiry. Opposition has translated to new donors altogether. According to Reed, the RNC has seen 600,000 new donors since the start of the Democrats’ partisan impeachment effort.

“Voters are consistently expressing how they want Washington to focus on real issues,” he said, according to Axios.

The RNC reportedly took in over $10 million in small-donor contributions in the last week, a campaign official confirmed to the outlet. The news follows the contributions made following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) announcement of the impeachment inquiry in September.

As Breitbart News reported, the Trump campaign and RNC raised a combined $5 million in the 24 hours following Pelosi’s initial announcement:

In the 24 hours since news of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment announcement, @realDonaldTrump’s campaign & @GOP have BLOWN OUT fundraising! ✅$5 Million combined in 24 hrs

✅Donors in all 50 states Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 25, 2019

Three days after the announcement, they raked in $15 million. The RNC ultimately reported a record $27.3 million in the month of September, “the highest amount for an ‘off-cycle month’ ever raised by the GOP and Democrat National Committee (DNC),” as Breitbart News detailed.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) did not indicate any “specific donor or dollar figures to share on impeachment,” according to Axios.

“.@realDonaldTrump fights for you. Now it’s our time to fight for him! Go to StopTheMadness.com to get involved,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted on Tuesday:

.@realDonaldTrump fights for you. Now it’s our time to fight for him! Go to https://t.co/m2gmS0r2ib to get involved. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 17, 2019

The “Stop the Madness” website encourages users to stand against the Democrats’ partisan impeachment effort by joining the “Official Impeachment Defense Task Force.”

“The Democrats’ constant personal attacks, vicious lies, and now these baseless impeachment attacks, have never had anything to do with President Trump,” the website states.

“Their goal has always been to silence YOU. They want to steal YOUR voice and YOUR vote. The President needs you on his side in this fight. Our country is at stake,” it adds.

“While the Democrat Party is courting disaster by fully embracing a bogus impeachment sham, the @GOP is unified behind @realDonaldTrump!” McDaniel added in another tweet on Tuesday:

While the Democrat Party is courting disaster by fully embracing a bogus impeachment sham, the @GOP is unified behind @realDonaldTrump!https://t.co/tPDadGnty4 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 17, 2019