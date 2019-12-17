(USA TODAY) — WASHINGTON – The U.S. Coast Guard and military commands tasked with protecting North America are tracking a Russian spy ship that has ranged from North Carolina to Florida over the past few days, spokespeople for the services said Tuesday.

The U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) keep close tabs on “vessels of interest, including foreign military naval vessels,” said spokeswoman Navy Capt. Pamela Kunze.

“We are aware of Russia’s naval activities, including the deployment of intelligence collection ships in the region,” Kunze said. “While we won’t discuss specific measures being taken, NORAD and USNORTHCOM routinely conduct air and maritime operations to ensure the defense of the United States and Canada.”

