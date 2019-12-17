House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., cited Rudy Giuliani’s confession that he helped push out former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in saying Monday that the former New York City mayor is “perhaps the worst lawyer anyone could have.”

“It was just another full-throated confession,” Schiff told NBC’s Seth Meyers. “I don’t know what kind of malpractice that is, but nonetheless … [Trump’s] lawyer continues to make the case for his own removal.”

Mediaite first reported Schiff’s remarks.

Giuliani told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Monday night that “I forced [Yovanovitch] out because she’s corrupt.”

He also told The New Yorker he needed the ambassador “out of the way” because she would make any inquiry into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, “difficult for everybody.”

Schiff’s “Late Night” comments followed after Meyers asked, “Do you think Trump is a worse client, or Rudy Giuliani is a worse lawyer?”

The congressman began his response by saying, “that’s a very difficult question” — and later told Meyers that, regardless of the impeachment outcome in the Senate, the effort was worthwhile.

“This president believes he’s above the law, accountable to no one,” Schiff said. “That is too dangerous a situation to go unchallenged.”