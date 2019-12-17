Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday implied that his party will make Congress hold votes on hearing from witnesses in the Senate’s expected impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“We will have votes on whether these people should testify, and whether these documents should be made public as part of the trial, and the American people will be watching. They will be watching. Who is for an open and fair trial?” Schumer asked on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

He also said that senators must decide if they “want a fair, honest trial that examines all the facts” or “a trial that doesn’t let all the facts come out.”

Schumer sent his proposal to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Sunday. McConnell rejected Schumer’s call for witnesses on Tuesday.

“We don’t create impeachments,” he said, according to CNN. “We judge them.”

He added, “The House chose this road. It is their duty to investigate. It is their duty to meet the very high bar for undoing a national election. If they fail, they fail. It is not the Senate’s job to leap into the breach and search desperately for ways to “get to ‘guilty.’ That would hardly be impartial justice.”