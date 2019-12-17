On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that if the Senate’s impeachment trial is just the House impeachment managers and President Trump’s lawyers giving their side and then a Senate vote, then even if President Trump wins the vote, he “will not be exonerated.”

Schumer said, “[T]o just have the House managers say their side of the case, the president’s lawyers say their side of the case, and then just have a vote, all the American people will know that this trial wasn’t a real trial. And President Trump, even if he wins the vote, will not be exonerated. So, either way, it’s a good outcome. But the preferable outcome would be to hear the witnesses and let the chips fall where they may.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett