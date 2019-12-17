Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements Turf war derails bipartisan push on surprise medical bills Senate confirms Trump’s nominee to lead FDA MORE (D-N.Y.) indicated on Tuesday that Democrats will force votes during the Senate impeachment trial on calling witnesses such as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyConway says White House sees ‘no reason’ to bow to Democratic witness demands Pro-impeachment group ramps up ads ahead of House vote, Senate trial Schumer says he tried to get McConnell to start impeachment trial talks two weeks ago MORE and former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonConway says White House sees ‘no reason’ to bow to Democratic witness demands Pro-impeachment group ramps up ads ahead of House vote, Senate trial House Democrats want McGahn testimony even as impeachment moves to Senate MORE.

Schumer said that he will discuss his initial proposal for a Senate trial with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPoll: Support for impeaching and removing Trump dips McConnell tees up votes on 13 Trump judicial picks ahead of break Conway says White House sees ‘no reason’ to bow to Democratic witness demands MORE (R-Ky.) but stressed that “every senator will have a choice.”

“We will have votes on whether these people should testify, and whether these documents should be made public as part of the trial, and the American people will be watching. They will be watching. Who is for an open and fair trial?” Schumer asked.

Schumer added that senators will have to decide if they “want a fair, honest trial that examines all the facts” or “a trial that doesn’t let all the facts come out.”

Schumer sent his initial offer on Senate impeachment trial procedure to McConnell over the weekend. As part of his offer Schumer wants to call four witnesses, including Mulvaney and Bolton.

McConnell appeared to reject that offer on Tuesday, calling it “dead wrong,” and warned that it “could set a nightmarish precedent for our institution.”

McConnell and Schumer are expected to meet to discuss Senate trial procedure “very soon,” according to the GOP leader.

During the Clinton trial, the Senate passed a resolution 100-0 laying out basic procedure, but a subsequent resolution on specific witnesses broke down along party lines.

The resolution would be amendable on the Senate floor, where any senator would be able to force a vote and would only need a simple majority to be successful.

“Each individual senator will have both the power and the responsibility to help shape what an impeachment trial looks like,” Schumer added.