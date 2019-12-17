The Seattle Seahawks splurged on a rookie dinner worth $17,500 in booze and steak.

The final bill racked up at Daniel’s Broiler in Bellevue, Washington, ended in a shocking $11,000 worth of Louis XIII cognac alone, TMZ reported.

The expansive dinner also included Wagyu steaks, lobsters, calamari, and much more.

The group of players included rookies Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair and several veteran players of the defensive line.

The rookie dinner is a long NFL tradition where the vets take their rookies to dinner to rack up a huge dinner bill that the rookies are expected to pay to celebrate their newly acquired wealth and their newly signed contracts.

The rookies have signed moderate contracts — Amadi signed for a four-year deal worth just over $3 million and Blair signed for just over $6 million — so a $17,500 dinner tab is not that much of a burden.

But apparently a fun night was had by all. Second-year corner Tre Flowers even reportedly said he had “been waiting on this day for a year lol.”

The rookie dinner hazing occurs across the league, of course. A few years ago, the Texans left their rookies with a $16,000 dinner tab to pay off.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.