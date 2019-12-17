In Hollywood, there’s something called the “black list.” It’s a ranking of Hollywood’s best unproduced scripts, which is conducted by surveying 250 top film executives, Variety says.

And one the list at the end of 2019 is a new movie featuring a fictional tale about Barron Trump.

“Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss & Legacy” by screenwriter Nicolas Curcio, imagines President Trump’s 10-year-old son attempting to shut down his presidential ambitions (Barron is actually 13 now).

“Curcio’s screenplay imagines a younger Barron, ‘fearing the devastating impact that his father’s presidency would have on his personal life, his country and the world at large.’ In light of this fictional dilemma, Barron “sets out to sabotage his father’s 2016 campaign,” Variety reports.

Normally, people leave the president and first lady’s children out of the political debate. But Barron popped up recently when Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan, who testified at Trump’s impeachment hearing, invoked the 13-year-old’s name while making a point about the president’s conduct.

“The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” she said.

In response, the first lady, and Barron’s mother, Melania Trump, criticized Karlan.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” she wrote. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

