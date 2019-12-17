(CNBC) — The S&P 500 rose slightly and hit an all-time high on Tuesday as investors built on four straight days of gains.

The broad index traded 0.1% higher and reached 3,198.25 for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 61 points higher, or 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite hovered around the flatline.

Netflix jumped more than 3% after the streaming giant disclosed strong membership growth numbers in key regions, including Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Johnson & Johnson climbed 1.5% after a Morgan Stanley analyst upgraded the stock, noting many of the company’s structural issues “have been addressed.” Shares of Apple traded 0.3% higher and hit a fresh record high.

