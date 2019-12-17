The Department of Homeland Security press office savagely responded to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after he lauded the idea of giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens and argued such a policy protects pedophiles, terrorists and other malicious people.

“Spare us your amnesty – It makes every person more vulnerable when you shield pedophiles, child pornographers, human traffickers, and terrorists from law enforcement,” the DHS Press Secretary account tweeted Tuesday.

The post was in response to an earlier tweet the New York City mayor made. The Democrat said giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens makes “everyone” safer and accused DHS of issuing out “scare tactics.”

“Spare us your scare tactics — it makes EVERYONE safer when every driver on our roads has a license,” de Blasio wrote Monday and criticized DHS opposition to a recently implemented law allowing undocumented aliens to obtain driver’s licenses.

The Democratic-controlled New York State Legislature passed, and Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law, legislation earlier in 2019 that allows undocumented aliens to obtain driver’s licenses with foreign documentation. The Green Light law — overcoming a courtroom challenge and opposition from a cadre of county clerks — went into effect on Dec. 14. Footage taken Monday showed massive lines of people outside DMVs, presumably waiting to obtain a U.S. license for the first time.

However, numerous county clerks in the state have expressed deep reservations abbot the law and say it paves the way for voter fraud, identity theft, and even terrorism.

“Anyone who is here illegally can get into a federal building and can fly on our airplanes and can cross our borders,” Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns, a Democrat, said on Dec. 14 during an appearance on Fox News. Kearns has encouraged New York citizens at auto bureaus to call an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tip line if they witness potential illegal alien activity.

There are other provisions in the law that is concerning to the Department of Homeland Security. Namely, the law bars Homeland Security Investigations, a division of ICE, from accessing DMV information — even if they are investigating matters such as human trafficking, child pornography and terrorism. (RELATED: Sanctuary In The Big Apple: Every ICE Detainer Request Ignored By NYPD)

“This will protect criminals at the expense of the safety and security of law-abiding New York residents,” a DHS spokesperson said in a prepared statement Monday. “Accessing this information is vital to building out these criminal cases, identifying criminal suspects, and enchaining officer safety.”

New Jersey is poised to follow in New York’s footsteps. Lawmakers in the state legislature passed a bill Monday that allows illegal aliens to apply for driver’s licenses. The bill is now in the hands of Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, who has already voiced support for it.

