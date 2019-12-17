(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A Yale student expelled from the university even after being found not guilty of sexual assault by a jury is suing the school for $110 million, according to a federal lawsuit filed Friday.

Saifullah Khan, 26, was expelled by Yale following an allegation that he had assaulted a female student on Halloween 2015. Yet in March 2018, Khan was found not guilty by a Connecticut court on four counts of raping the student. Nonetheless, after conducting its own campus trial, the university permanently banned Khan from campus in January 2019.

Khan’s lawsuit seeks compensatory damages “for his lost opportunities,” and punitive damages “necessary to deter the defendants from misconduct in the future.” The suit does not distinguish the amount sought for each.

