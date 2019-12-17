The South Florida Sun-Sentinel said President Donald Trump “richly deserves to be impeached and removed from office.”

The newspaper made its comments in an editorial posted Tuesday. The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and USA Today have also called for Trump’s impeachment.

The Sentinel wrote: “(Trump) sought to bully a vulnerable foreign nation into helping him get re-elected and to thwart the ensuing congressional investigation by withholding key documents and witnesses and attacking those who did testify.

“His abuse of power is more flagrant even than Richard Nixon’s bumbling attempts to cover up a politically motivated burglary.”

The newspaper noted that despite the intention of the Republican majority in the Senate to acquit him, a House impeachment of Trump will not be “a wasted effort.”

“The process and the debates will lay out serious reasons for voters to elect a new president, and new senators,” the Sentinel said.

The newspaper pointed out that Trump’s lawyers have argued for “blanket immunity while he is in office.”

“If Trump can’t be investigated civilly or criminally, and Congress can’t have information that might support impeachment and removal, are there no limits to his power or the abuse of it?”

And it warned: “Our future as a democracy hangs in the balance.”