Support for impeaching and removing President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal Mexican official says he’s ‘very satisfied’ with USMCA after recent concern More than 700 historians sign letter calling for House to impeach Trump MORE from office has decreased, according to a new survey released as the House prepares to take a full vote on the articles of impeachment this week.

Forty-five percent of Americans said in the CNN poll that they support impeaching and removing the president. That represents a 5-point decrease from a poll conducted in mid-November after the House Intelligence Committee finished its public hearings.

Support even fell among Democrats, with 77 percent of Democrats now backing impeachment and removal compared to 90 percent in November.

Moreover, opposition to Trump’s impeachment and removal increased in the new survey to 47 percent from 43 percent, pollsters found.

Ahead of the looming Senate impeachment trial, the majority of Americans surveyed also said they do not think anything will come up during the proceedings to change their minds on Trump’s removal. The poll found 50 percent said it is “not likely at all” and another 22 percent said it is “not too likely.” Just 24 percent said it is “likely” or “very likely” a Senate trial could push them to change their minds.

They poll was conducted from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15. It surveyed 1,005 respondents. There is a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.