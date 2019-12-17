Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday rejected Chuck Schumer’s demand to call in four White House witnesses to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday evening sent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) his opening pitch and listed four White House witnesses he wants called in to testify at the Senate impeachment trial.

The four White House witnesses Schumer wants to call in refused to testify before the House impeachment sham show trials.

Schumer also suggested to McConnell how much time should be allotted for testimonies and arguments from witnesses and counsel.

McConnell dismissed Cryin’ Chuck on Tuesday and argued that it is the House’s job to call in witnesses.

You’ll get nothing and like it, Schumer.

McConnell also suggested that Schumer ‘might just be coordinating questions with people outside of the Senate.’

WATCH:

Senate Mitch McConnell dismisses Sen. Chuck Schumer’s proposal to call live witnesses: “Those who have been eagerly hoping for impeachment are starting to scramble.” https://t.co/gZeA2x1TQ9 pic.twitter.com/HrwZFbhn7E — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 17, 2019

As expected, the Democrats and their stenographers in the media are accusing McConnell of a cover up because he is refusing to bow to Schumer’s outrageous demands.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment on Wednesday and reportedly have enough votes to impeach Trump.

The post Take That, Democrats! McConnell Rejects Schumer’s Call For Four White House Witnesses in Senate Impeachment Trial (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.