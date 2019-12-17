https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/two-new-polls-show-democrats-sinking-on-sham-impeachment/

Two new polls show the sham impeachment is ruining the Democrat Party’s standing with the American public.

A new CNN poll found impeachment is underwater today 45-47, down 5% from the last month.

UPDATE– The Quinnipiac poll is also a disaster for Democrats with the party underwater with American voters by six points.

And a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll has President Trump surging over his far left rivals.

Certainly the record economy and the outrageous impeachment sham both figured in on these latest polling numbers.

This attempted coup will not end well for these crooks.

