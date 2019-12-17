Two new polls show the sham impeachment is ruining the Democrat Party’s standing with the American public.

A new CNN poll found impeachment is underwater today 45-47, down 5% from the last month.

Yet another poll bad for House Democrats impeachment. CNN poll out today: Impeachment under water at 45-47. Support down 5% from last month—opposition up 4%. Even DEMOCRATS supporting impeachment fell from 90% to 77%. Support for the charade falling just about everywhere. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 17, 2019

UPDATE– The Quinnipiac poll is also a disaster for Democrats with the party underwater with American voters by six points.

Two polls out today on impeachment, both disasters for Washington Democrats: USA Today:

41% support

56% oppose

Independents oppose by 11 points Quinnipiac:

45% support

51% oppose

Independents oppose by 22 (!) points, 58-36 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 16, 2019

And a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll has President Trump surging over his far left rivals.

Certainly the record economy and the outrageous impeachment sham both figured in on these latest polling numbers.

#NEW National General Election: Trump 44 (+3)

Biden 41 Trump 44 (+5)

Sanders 39 Trump 45 (+8)

Warren 37 Trump 43 (+9)

Bloomberg 34 Trump 43 (+10)

Buttigieg 33 Suffolk University/USA Today Poll https://t.co/UMEwcYkoEu — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) December 17, 2019

This attempted coup will not end well for these crooks.

Democrats ate FINISHED. They know they if they proceed with their sham impeachment they will lose it all in November… as they deserve. pic.twitter.com/3rMFc9LYA2 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) December 11, 2019

