Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host A Closer Look on Relevant Radio® from 6-7 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

What does Pope Francis’ major reform announcement mean for the Catholic Church — and is this a major change, or an embrace of change that was already happening? Fr. Robert Gahl joins us to explain the change to “pontifical secret” classification, and the Holy Father’s focus on fighting sexual exploitation and pornography.

Should Christian groups in high school be more … generic? First Liberty’s Keisha Russell joins us to discuss their case from New York, in which a 14-year-old has been prohibited from forming a club because of its religious focus.

We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149.