Erica Tishman, a prominent Manhattan architect, died Tuesday after being hit by a large piece of a building façade that fell off a tower in Midtown, the New York Post reports.

Tishman, 60, was a vice president at the project management company Zubatkin Owner Representation LLC. Born Erica Lindenbaum, Tishman received her bachelor’s degree from Princeton University in 1981 and her master’s degree in architecture from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, according to the Post. Her grandfather, Abraham Lindenbaum, was the former president of Brooklyn Law School, and her family have been members of Central Synagogue in Manhattan for almost three decades.

She was hit by the debris while walking on 49th Street near Seventh Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, not far from her firm’s headquarters on 52nd street. Tishman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I saw the FDNY moving trash bags. I saw them pressing on the chest of someone in a black coat. Her head was to the building and her feet [were] toward the street . . . She was not moving,” said Keith, a witness who declined to provide his last name to the Post.

“I walk by there every day to come to work. I eat at the pizzeria [nearby] two or three times per week,” he added. “I could have been in danger and not even know it.”