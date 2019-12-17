President Trump on Tuesday sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter charging that her impeachment agenda is “nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup,” and her actions are tantamount to “declaring open war on American democracy.”

The House is preparing to vote on two articles of impeachment against the president, abuse of power and obstruction, based on Democrats’ claims of quid pro quo, bribery and more during a telephone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine last summer.

Ukrainian officials have rejected the claims, but their first-hand witness statements have left Democrats bent on impeaching Trump since the day he was elected unmoved.

“The articles of impeachment introduced by the house Judiciary Committee are not recognizable under any standard of constitutional theory, interpretation, or jurisprudence. They include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever,” the letter said.

He explained in her role in the “attempted coup,” she and other Democrats are “violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American democracy.”

He continued, “You are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the president,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense.”

He outlined how Democrats have “misquoted, mischaracterized, and fraudulently misrepresented” his interaction with Ukraine.

“You are turning a policy disagreement between two branches of government into an impeachable offense – it is no more legitimate than the executive branch charging members of Congress with crimes for the lawful exercise of legislative power,” the letter said.

Looking for crimes? Look to Joe Biden, he said.

“You know full well that Vice President Biden used his office and $1 billion dollars of U.S. aid money to coerce Ukraine into firing the prosecutor who was digging into the company paying his son millions of dollars,” the letter said. “You know this because Biden bragged about it on video. Biden openly stated: ‘I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars’ … I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ … He got fired.'”

“You are trying to impeach me by falsely accusing me of doing what Joe Biden has admitted he actually did,” the letter said.

He diagnosed the problem Pelosi and other Democrats are facing:

“Everyone, you included, knows what is really happening. Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat. You have developed a full-fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement Syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it! You are unwilling and unable to accept the verdict issued at the ballot box … So you have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people and nullify their votes.”

The president’s letter cite a fabrication by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of the key impeachment proponents, of Trump’s conversation with Ukrainians.

The real Trump presidency?

“Seven million new jobs; the lowest-ever unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Asian Americans; a rebuilt military; a completely reformed VA with Choice and Accountability for our great veterans; more than 170 new federal judges and two Supreme Court justices; historic tax and regulation cuts; the elimination of the individual mandate; the first decline in prescription drug prices in half a century; the first new branch of the United States Military since 1947, the Space Force; strong protection of the Second Amendment….”

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s democracy. You are the ones obstructing justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain,” he said.

He charged that those accused in the Salem witch trials actually were given more due process than Democrats have allowed the president, and Pelosi is turning the House into a “Star Chamber of partisan persecution.”

Go do actual work, he said.

“There is far too much that needs to be done to improve the lives of our citizens. It is time for you and the highly partisan Democrats in Congress to immediately cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American people.”