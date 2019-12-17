Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says she has to raise $1 million by the end of the month to keep her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination competitive.

The congresswoman from Hawaii made her pitch for the funds in a Monday evening tweet.

She wrote: “We need to raise $1M by December 31st in order to stay competitive and continue our momentum. Let’s put our grassroots msg front and center in the most competitive early state media markets. Can you rush a donation and help us reach our fundraising goal?”

Attached to the tweet was a graphic showing that $480,934 has been raised so far. It linked to a fundraising site, where she wrote: “I’m asking for your help.”

The Hill noted Gabbard has polled in the lower or middle tiers in various surveys. She failed to qualify for Thursday’s primary debate, but said she had plans to skip it anyway.

The campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for a comment.