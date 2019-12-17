Manafort is slated to be released from prison Christmas Day 2024.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been hospitalized for a cardiac event while serving his over seven-year sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, according to two sources familiar with his situation.

Manafort has been serving out his sentence as of late in a federal correctional institution in central Pennsylvania.

In this June 27, 2019, file photo, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort exits the courtroom after his arraignment in New York Supreme Court in New York.Eduardo Munoz/Reuters, FILE

Manafort has been recovering since last Thursday at a local Pennsylvania hospital under the watch of correctional officers. Sources tell ABC News the 70-year-old longtime Republican strategist is stable and could be released soon.

Manafort’s attorney Todd Blanche, who has represented him since his conviction, said in a statement that neither he nor Manafort’s family were made aware of his condition until after a reporter called with information they had learned about his condition, despite what he said were their repeated attempts to obtain information from the Bureau of Prisons over the past several days. Blanche wrote that the bureau refused to provide any information to his family or to his legal team about his condition or whereabouts, apart from stating he was “safe,” citing privacy and safety concerns.

“Of course, his family and friends are extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being,” Blanche wrote. “We were relieved to learn this afternoon that Mr. Manafort’s condition is stable, and we are hopeful that he makes a speedy recovery.”

“For safety and security and privacy reasons, we cannot provide specific information about an inmate’s medical condition,” the Bureau of Prisons told ABC News in a statement,

Blanche added that Manafort will not be appearing in court tWednesday for a scheduled hearing on a separate criminal case brought by New York state prosecutors.

In 2018, Manafort appeared in court in a wheelchair citing serious medical conditions related to his diet and sought leniency during his sentencing due to health issues.

Manafort was found guilty of tax fraud and conspiracy and was sentenced by a federal judge in March. He is slated to be released Christmas Day 2024.