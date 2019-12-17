https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/video-illegal-aliens-cheer-and-celebrate-after-winning-access-to-drivers-licenses-in-new-jersey/

This past weekend New York state started handing out driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.

Democrats want to give illegals free healthcare, too.

And this week New Jersey followed New York and voted to give illegal aliens drivers licences.
Illegals cheered the news.

