This past weekend New York state started handing out driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.
Long Lines as Undocumented Immigrants in N.Y. Rush to Get Licenses
Tracey Tully
Michael Gold
16DEC19https://t.co/OTd01261RE
New York’s law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain licenses went into effect on Monday
The same day, New Jersey passed a similar bill pic.twitter.com/pJYaFWNjhv
— fj (@gecko39) December 17, 2019
Democrats want to give illegals free healthcare, too.
And this week New Jersey followed New York and voted to give illegal aliens drivers licences.
Illegals cheered the news.
Congratulations to @CosechaMovement for winning access to drivers licenses for all immigrants in New Jersey today!pic.twitter.com/QBfh6qhBOm
— Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) December 17, 2019
The post VIDEO: Illegal Aliens CHEER AND CELEBRATE After Winning Access to Drivers Licenses in New Jersey appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.