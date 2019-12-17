New York City surveillance video appears to have

captured the moment a 16-year-old girl was snatched off the street and pushed into a waiting vehicle.

The incident took place Monday night, and authorities believe that the teen is in

imminent danger.

What are the details?

Security footage viewing a sidewalk in the Bronx shows 16-year-old Karol Sanchez and her 36-year-old mother walking Monday evening around 11:20 p.m. when a beige sedan pulls up next to them.

Two suspects can be seen getting out of the car, grabbing Karol, and knocking her mother down to the ground.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said, “Two unknown males exited the vehicle, grabbed the 16-year-old female, and dragged her inside the vehicle while pushing the victim’s mother to the ground.”

The spokesperson said that the car — which reportedly had two additional passengers inside, bringing the total number of suspects up to four — then fled the scene in an eastbound direction.

“The vehicle, also occupied by two additional unknown males, then fled east bound,” the police statement added. “The mother, left at the scene, was not injured and refused medical attention.”

Karol is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has short black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a dark blue jacket, white sweater, jeans, and black sneakers at the time of the incident, according to police.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement on the matter pleading with the public to come forward with information on the apparent kidnapping.

“New York City, we need your help,” he

tweeted. “If you have ANY information on the whereabouts of Karol Sanchez, contact the NYPD IMMEDIATELY. To Karol Sanchez’s family and loved ones, know that the NYPD will not rest until she’s found — and her kidnappers are brought to justice.”