A surveillance video caught the harrowing robbery attempt by three armed men who targeted a Houston homeowner, but his wife shooed them away with her own gun.

The homeowner was working outside of his home the day before Thanksgiving, according to law enforcement authorities, when he noticed a black four-door car drive by slowly.

It made a sharp u-turn and two men rushed towards him.

The video shows one man with a mask and another man grab the homeowner while threatening his with a gun. A third man races in after pulling their car into the driveway.

Police say they dragging him into the house and demanded money. That’s when his wife grabbed their gun after hearing the commotion.

She threatened to shoot the three men, who ran away when they saw her. They also fired shots at her but narrowly missed as they escaped.

Police say the three suspects are three black men aged between 30 and 32, and between 5’9″ and 5’11” in height. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Here’s the video of the startling altercation:

[embedded content]

Aggravated robbery suspects at residence located at 9000 block of Shady Lane. Houston PD #1564227-19



www.youtube.com

