A South Carolina man was arrested in Washington, D.C., after reportedly attacking a man who defended a group of pro-Trump women who had convened for a Women for America First event.

The event, held at the Willard Hotel on Saturday, was titled, “A Very MAGA Holiday Weekend.” About 200 women were in attendance at the pro-Trump holiday event.

A “high-profile Democrat wedding” was simultaneously going on inside the hotel venue in an adjacent ballroom, according to the group.

What are the details?

Women for America First released a media bulletin on Monday about the incident.

The news release pointed out that wedding attendees reportedly interrupted the event “at least” 30 times throughout the evening, including a physical assault on Jonathan Gilliam, who is a former FBI special agent and retired Navy SEAL. Wedding attendees reportedly threatened women at the event, allegedly calling them “c****,” “Nazis,” and “MAGA trash.”

Gilliam, who was a guest speaker at the event, also tweeted about the incident, writing, “Saturday night at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC, I attended @america1stwomen (WFAF) gala, speaking in support of our president @realDonaldTrump and the strength of all free women of the United States.”

“Unfortunately,” he continued, “due to the harassment from Trump haters from an adjacent ball room, and lack of hotel security involvement, an event occurred when myself and others were escorting WFAF women out of the venue. I’m ok, but the future of this country is not!”

A portion of the release read:

Our event on Saturday evening was rudely disrupted when attendees from a high-profile democrat wedding in the adjacent ballroom repeatedly stalked, harassed, and both verbally and ultimately physically attacked our guests. Throughout the evening, on at least 30 different occasions, our private event was interrupted. … Our guests were repeatedly verbally assaulted with comments such as “is this an actual thing?”, “you should be ashamed of yourselves,” “MAGA Trash,” “Nazis” and “C*nts”.

After the event ended, Gilliam reportedly stayed behind to help escort guests past the unruly wedding.

The organization pointed out that “[d]uring this time, the alleged best man refused to allow people on the elevator saying, ‘[Y]ou’re only allowed in if you respect your ovaries.'”

“As Jonathan escorted approximately five of our guests to the lobby of the hotel via the stairs so they could exit the hotel, the alleged best man in the wedding party and several other individuals began verbally taunting him and the women he was protecting, resulting in an altercation,” the group added. “Subsequently, Jonathan was physically attacked by approximately 4-6 other attendees of the wedding party who piled on attempting to choke and beat him, before he was able to break free and counter the attack.”

Police responded to the incident, which resulted in one arrest.

What did the police say?

A spokesperson for Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department told TheBlaze in a statement that the man arrested was Charleston, South Carolina, resident Andrew James Ruder, 37.

A copy of the police report, obtained by TheBlaze, reads, “On listed date time and location S-1 lunged in a aggressive manner towards V-1 in which S-2 joined and assaulted V-1 by grabbing his neck causing the listed injury. V-1 was able to defend himself and strike S-1 on the face with a closed fist. S-1 was placed under arrest and transported to the Second District for processing.”