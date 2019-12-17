A touching video from Rochester, New York, of a boy’s surprise reunion with a dog that had been lost for weeks hit millions of views just ahead of the Christmas holiday.

14-year-old Carter Licata believed that his pug Piper was lost for good after she didn’t come back when let out of the home to go to the bathroom.

She had been a present for his 12th birthday.

Nearly three weeks later, someone found her and took her to the Genesee County Animal Shelter, who contacted the family.

His mother decided to surprise him with Piper and record the tearful reunion as she picked him up from school.

April Licata posted the video to her Facebook page where it quickly went viral. It has garnered more than half a million views on her page, but many more millions after it was posted to Twitter.

“My son loves his dog so much, was sick while she was gone, and tonite she’s sleeping next to him again,” she said on the viral post. “What a Christmas miracle for our family and thank you to everyone who helped bring Piper home.”

