Amid dozens of Virginia counties declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries in case the state enacts strict gun-control measures next year, Tazewell County joined in — and took a big extra step.

In addition to passing a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment sanctuary, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 3 also passed a resolution underscoring the right to a well-funded and regulated militia as described in the U.S. Constitution and the commonwealth’s constitution, WJHL-TV reported.

And even though Democrats outnumber Republicans 3-2 on the board, both resolutions passed unanimously, the station said.

What does it all mean?

The Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution indicates the county won’t provide funds for any measure infringing upon its citizens’ Second Amendment rights, the station said.

The militia resolution allocates county funds to maintain a well-regulated militia, board chairman Travis Hackworth told WJHL.

Vice Chairman Charles Stacey added to the station that the militia resolution also would provide immediate intervention if the Virginia General Assembly — which will be Democrat-controlled in 2020 — passes legislation violating citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

Stacey and Hackworth also told WJHL that if state laws are signed that oppose the Second Amendment, Tazewell County will prepare an injunction.

What’s the background?



Virginia Democratic lawmakers have threatened law enforcement officials in Second Amendment Sanctuary counties with potential prosecution if they don’t uphold future gun control measures.

Regarding the matter Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said “there’s not going to be retaliation” but “if we have constitutional laws on the books, and law enforcement officers are not enforcing those laws on the books, then there are going to be consequences, but I’ll cross that bridge if and when we get to it.”

Amid the backlash, Northam and incoming Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said they would add a “grandfather clause” to the proposed assault weapon ban, which would let gun owners keep weapons already legally owned — as long as they’re registered.

In addition, a Virginia sheriff said if Democrats pass restrictive gun control laws, he may deputize thousands of citizens to exempt them from such measures.

