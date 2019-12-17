Nearly 100 local governments have declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status during the time that has passed between the November 5, 2019, elections and now.

The November 5 elections were pivotal inasmuch as they gave Democrats a majority in the Virginia legislature. Democrats will take their seats in early January 2020, at which point they are expected to embark on a war on guns.

On December 15, Breitbart News reported that 90+ counties and municipalities had reacted to the threat of more gun control by declaring Second Amendment Sanctuary status. In the county of Rockingham, over 3,000 pro-gun residents showed up for the board of supervisors meeting and broke out into cheers and applause when Second Amendment Sanctuary status was declared.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins took a stand for his county, warning state-level legislators that he is ready to “deputize thousands” of residents in order to defend gun rights.

The Roanoke Times reports that Pulaski County declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status on Monday night.

Pulaski’s declaration brings the number of Second Amendment Sanctuary declarations to “nearly 100.”

On December 12, Breitbart News reported Gov. Ralph Northam (D) vowing “consequences” for counties that refuse to enforce gun controls.

