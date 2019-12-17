During a Saturday town hall event featuring leading House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is helping to lead the Democrats’ impeachment effort, chaos erupted as protesters shouted “liar” and “treason.” At one point during the event, attendees engaged in a physical scuffle over what appears to be a “Trump 2020” banner.

According to Fox News, Schiff was discussing the recognition of the Armenian genocide at the event hosted by the Armenian National Committee of America. Before reaching the stage, Rep. Schiff was booed; when he started speaking about bipartisanship, shouts of “liar,” “you’re going to jail,” “don’t impeach,” and “treason” echoed the venue.

“You will be going to jail for treason!” one man yelled, according to Fox, adding, “No disrespect to you all, I’m glad you guys are getting recognized for your genocide, but this man is a f***ing liar!”

A second video posted to YouTube by protesters showed a scuffle over pro-Trump material. During the utter chaos, a pro-Trump protester is heard reportedly saying, “Don’t touch my wife!”

According to the Los Angeles Times, no one was injured.

Schiff responded to the protesting in a statement to the Times.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to share in the community’s celebration of the historic passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution in both the House and Senate, and thankful for the recognition of the efforts of so many people who made this day possible,” the Democrat said. “Unfortunately, some came to the event with the intent to disrupt, but the Armenian community has had to overcome far greater challenges along the road to recognition than to be deterred by a few angry voices.”

Rep. Schiff is a leading voice in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Last week, the Democrat seemingly admitted that the impeachment must take happen at breakneck pace to stop the re-election of Trump, suggesting the president “cheated” his way to the White House in 2016 — even though there is no evidence of this being the case.

“Schiff, a California Democrat, strongly suggested in a press conference Tuesday that Trump colluded with the Russians to undermine the 2016 election and win the White House,” The Washington Examiner posted. A two-year investigation from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller showed there was no highly hyped “Russian collusion” with President Trump.

“The argument, ‘Why don’t you just wait?’, amounts to this: Why don’t you just let him cheat in one more election?” Schiff said Tuesday, fending off criticism that the Democrats are not actually concerned about the truth due to their rush with impeachment. “Why not let him have foreign help one more time?”

Though Democrats appear to be moving forward with impeachment for political reasons, poll numbers suggest this plan might backfire. Last week, for example, Monmouth polling showed only good news for President Trump.

“The president, fighting off the Democrats’ hyper-partisan efforts to impeach him, received a seven-point swing in his favor concerning the 2020 election. Trump also cleaned up with Independents, polling double-digits higher than any of the Democratic presidential candidates looking to take him out in 2020,” The Daily Wire reported.

