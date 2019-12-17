Last night, Daily Wire Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer, who frequently opines on issues pertaining to Jewish politics, anti-Semitism, and Israel, joined “Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler” on One America News Network to discuss the mainstream media’s overwhelming silence with respect to the fact that 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is Jewish by birth, has frequently associated himself with notorious anti-Semites and people embroiled in anti-Semitic controversies.

Sanders retains Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Linda Sarsour as leading presidential campaign surrogates, and recently reiterated his longtime support for deeply anti-Semitic outgoing British Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn. As The Daily Wire reported on Sunday, Sanders recently took the campaign stage with Omar — who has been consistently embroiled in anti-Semitic controversies ever since joining Congress in January — to effusively praise her as “a leader on so many important issues” and “one of the bravest members of the United States Congress.” And as Hammer discussed with Wheeler on a previous television segment from September, Sanders has long already deployed the anti-Semitic Sarsour as a prominent presidential campaign surrogate.

Wheeler began by lamenting the fact that the mainstream media are so silent about Sanders’ numerous troubling affiliations and endorsements, including his recent endorsement and prompt subsequent un-endorsement of deeply troubled California congressional candidate Cenk Uygur.

Wheeler decried the media for ignoring the “rabid anti-Semitism” of those with whom Sanders oftentimes “pals around.” Hammer tore into Sanders, as he has done before:

It’s just so shameful. Bernie Sanders, obviously, is Jewish by birth; if I’m not mistaken, he had a large portion his family that was wiped out by the Nazis in the Holocaust. I mean, this is a man who truly, truly, truly, ought to know better. But the reality is that the vast majority of American Jews in this country, as my boss Ben Shapiro has pointed out for years, simply don’t care a whole lot about Judaism. It’s very sad. Bernie Sanders fits very, very neatly into the Reform/Conservative, non-Orthodox Jewish consensus in America. There was actually a poll I saw a few years ago that said that while 80% of evangelical Protestants believe that God promised the Land of Israel to the Jews, only 40% of American Jews believe that. And that is just one data point. American Jews, by and large, are secular. Their religion is progressive leftism. Bernie Sanders obviously takes it to the ultimate extreme: He is a USSR-honeymooning, hammer and sickle flag-waving, repulsive, Marxist communist. He and Jeremy Corbyn, despite the fact that they are [of] ostensibly different religions, actually have a lot more that they are similar on than they are different on.

Wheeler continued to expand upon the unique vileness of Corbyn, who has previously laid a wreath at a burial spot of Palestinian-Arabs who murdered Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games and referred to jihadist groups Hezbollah and Hamas as his “friends.” And Uygur, who Sanders endorsed before promptly un-endorsing, has recently been in the news for an unearthed old statement wherein he expressed support for “bulldoz[ing]” the holy city of Jerusalem.

WATCH:

[embedded content]